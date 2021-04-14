Live

Cancer breakthrough? Inside new T-cell treatment

Scientists claim that a new t-cell treatment that reprograms immune cells to attack tumors might be a breakthrough in the fight against cancer. Perlmutter Cancer Center's Dr. Michael Grossbard joins CBSN to discuss the breakthrough.
