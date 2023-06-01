Canadian wildfires causing air quality concerns in Northeastern U.S. Wildfires in Canada are creating dangerous air quality conditions in several states in the Northeastern U.S. The smoke has moved south over New England, New York and New Jersey and officials are warning it could cause breathing issues, especially for people with underlying respiratory conditions. Dr. Neelu Tummala joined CBS News to talk about the situation. She is the co-director of the Climate and Health Institute at George Washington University and an ear, nose and throat physician.