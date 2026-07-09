Can You Hack Your Brain to Stop Impulse Buying? | Money Moves with Jill Schlesinger "Dopamine sites" are on the rise in South Korea, allowing people to simulate the thrill of online shopping or food delivery without spending any actual money. Could this be the fix for compulsive spenders? Plus, Jill helps caller Danielle navigate a financial crossroads: after taking a pay cut to make work and life more manageable, she's now facing higher-than-expected college costs for her child while trying to stay on track for retirement. Have a money question? Email askjill@jillonmoney.com.