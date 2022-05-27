CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Anger, confusion grow over police response to Texas school shooting
4th-grade shooting survivor says gunman told class: "It's time to die"
Watch Live: After 6 weeks, jury hears closing arguments in Depp-Heard trial
Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list
Ray Liotta, iconic "Goodfellas" actor, dies at age 67
Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died
Bipartisan senators meeting on guns see promise in red-flag laws
Outrage over death of Black man seen held in gas-filled police vehicle
Parole recommended for Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Can Congress find common ground on gun reform?
Former Republican National Committee Communications Director Doug Heye and CBS News Chief Political Analyst John Dickerson join "CBS Mornings" to discuss whether Congress can find common ground on gun reform.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On