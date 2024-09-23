Watch CBS News

California sues ExxonMobil for allegedly lying about recyclable plastics

California sued ExxonMobil on Monday, accusing the oil company of misleading the public about plastic recycling. According to the lawsuit, ExxonMobil promoted recycling as a solution for consumers worried about buying more plastic products, while knowing that only about 5% of plastics get recycled. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy spoke with California Attorney General Robert Bonta about the lawsuit and what he calls Exxon's "decades-long deception."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.