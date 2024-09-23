California sues ExxonMobil for allegedly lying about recyclable plastics California sued ExxonMobil on Monday, accusing the oil company of misleading the public about plastic recycling. According to the lawsuit, ExxonMobil promoted recycling as a solution for consumers worried about buying more plastic products, while knowing that only about 5% of plastics get recycled. CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy spoke with California Attorney General Robert Bonta about the lawsuit and what he calls Exxon's "decades-long deception."