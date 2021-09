Will Gavin Newsom survive California's recall vote? California voters are set to decide if Governor Gavin Newsom will get to keep his job. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith and Politico California Playbook senior writer Carla Marinucci spoke to CBNS's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe to discuss the potential ripple effects from the race.