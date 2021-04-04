Live

California oil spill slick doubles in size

After a pipeline ruptured and leaked thousands of gallons of crude oil into the Pacific ocean near Santa Barbara, dozens of crews are now working quickly to contain the spill. As Ben Tracy reports, the slick stretches for 9 miles.
