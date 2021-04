California homes evacuated as crews battle raging wildfires Firefighters in California worked through the night to try stopping a pair of dangerous wildfires burning about a mile apart. The fires have forced hundreds around Los Angeles to leave their homes, and now they're threatening to merge. At least 21 wildfires burning in the hot, dry West have charred more than 130,000 acres. Mireya Villarreal reports from Duarte, California.