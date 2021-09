California Governor Gavin Newsom recall victory reveals how voters see the issues The push to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office failed, and the Democrat will continue to lead the state of California. CBS News political contributor Antjuan Seawright and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what this race says about national politics and how Trumpism factored into the race.