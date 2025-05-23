5th graders investigate California bill targeting anti-aging skincare sales to minors | Investigating "Sephora kids" Solutions Skincare brands are making billions of dollars a year selling products to tweens: kids under 12. Dermatologists warn that some of those products can be harmful to young skin. So, a California lawmaker wants to require an ID to buy some of those products. CBS News California investigative correspondent Julie Watts teamed up with her daughter's fifth-grade class and the CBS News Confirmed team to examine the risks of the "Sephora Kids" trend and the proposed solution to help protect children.