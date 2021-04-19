Live

Calendar: Week of June 27

Lee Cowan looks at some notable events of the week ahead, including the 36th National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Salt Lake City, the Smithsonian Folklife Festival on the National Mall in Washington, the start of RIMPAC 2016 and World UFO Day.
