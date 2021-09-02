Caldor Fire expands overnight as crews scramble to protect South Lake Tahoe California's massive Caldor wildfire, burning near South Lake Tahoe, is gaining ground on the popular resort community. Currently, it's burning an area larger than New York City and is only 23% contained. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans has an update on the firefighting efforts. Then fire historian Steve Pyne, author of "The Pyrocene," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about why this year's fire season differs from others.