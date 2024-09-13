Burglar busted in "Captain America" costume celebrates 5 years sober after viral incident Five years ago, David Hobbs was arrested for breaking into a backyard shed in Mississippi -- while dressed as "Captain America." After photos of him handcuffed in the costume went viral, Hobbs said he felt like his life was over. But someone from his past also saw the photos and reached out to help get him on a better path. Steve Hartman goes "On the Road" for a story about counting on a true friend in your lowest moment.