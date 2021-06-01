"Build in Tulsa" aims to rebuild Black Wall Street 100 years after massacre During the horrific Tulsa Race Massacre a century ago, a white mob stormed the Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing hundreds of people. The massacre left dozens of homes, buildings and churches completely destroyed in the district, known as Black Wall Street for its thriving Black community. A movement called "Build in Tulsa" aims to spark a major economic boom among Black creators and businesses. Randolph Wiggins, the group's venture partner and managing director, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss its overall mission.