Brutalist, modern architecture have moment in the spotlight "The Brutalist" will be released nationwide next week. The film tells the story of an architect who survives the Holocaust and brings that unique building style to America. It's not the only spotlight Brutalist and modern architecture is getting: The Trump administration said it will be taking a close look at those types of buildings. Washington, D.C. is also home to a new exhibit about Brutalist architecture. Dana Jacobson reports.