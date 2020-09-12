Brooklyn restaurant highlights Black-owned businesses during pandemic Baltimore native Jared Howard's Honey Bunny's Chicken, is still a concept in the making -- but his success story during the COVID-19 pandemic has beat the odds already. He and other Black restauranteurs have partnered with Chef Greg Baxtrom, who opened the doors of his Brooklyn restaurant Maison Yaki to be used as a pop-up for their culinary brands and grow diversity in an industry that has lacked it. Michelle Miller speaks to Howard and Baxtrom.