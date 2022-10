Brittney Griner’s wife details call from Russian prison Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been scheduled for October 25. “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King sits down exclusively with her wife, Cherelle Griner, for her first interview since Brittney Griner's sentencing. Cherelle shares what happened on a phone call with Brittney from Russia that left her crying in bed for days.