Britney Spears slams conservatorship during court appearance Britney Spears told a Los Angeles court that she has been "traumatized" by her conservatorship. The 39-year-old pop star was placed under the legal arrangement in 2008. She claims her father controls everything from her personal life to her finances. Carolyn Reinach Wolf is an executive partner and director of mental health at the law firm of Abrams Fensterman. She joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.