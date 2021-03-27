Live

Watch CBSN Live

British use poppies to commemorate WWI

Over the next week, Britain wraps up months of special events honoring WWI veterans. Mark Phillips reports on the biggest and most emotional tribute at the Tower of London, which has been transformed by a field of ceramic poppies.
