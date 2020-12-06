Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Coronavirus Updates
Biden Transition
Election 2020
QAnon Documentary
Norah O'Donnell Reports
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says
Regional stay-at-home order looms for Southern California
Gottlieb says U.S. could near 4,000 deaths a day as virus surges
NYC bar owner who defied COVID rules struck deputy with car
Watch Live: Loeffler and Warnock to face off in Georgia Senate debate
SpaceX launches next-generation space station cargo ship
U.S. vaccine chief sees "light at the end of the tunnel"
Krebs says it's "well past the time" for GOP to acknowledge Trump defeat
What another stimulus deal could mean for jobless benefits
2020 Elections
Wisconsin high court won't let Trump campaign bypass lower court
Election 2020: Full Coverage
Mark Kelly sworn in as Democratic senator from Arizona
Georgia elections official rebukes Trump after threats to workers
Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election
Biden introduces economic team, telling Americans "help is on the way"
Obama narrates new Jon Ossoff ad ahead of Georgia runoff
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Britain prepares to roll out COVID vaccine
Europe is slowly opening up, but it's still implementing COVID-19 restrictions as the U.K. prepares to roll out a coronavirus vaccine. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue