Google turns to nuclear energy for AI electricity demand Google announced a deal with energy startup Kairos Power to supply its data centers with electricity from seven small modular nuclear reactors, which still need to be built. A recent study found that by 2026, data centers will consume more than 1,000 terawatt hours of electricity, about the same as the entire nation of Japan. Hank Jenkins-Smith, University of Oklahoma professor of public policy, joins CBS News to explain.