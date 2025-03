Breaking down Trump's call with Carney, Vance's Greenland remarks and Wall Street's sell-off On Friday, President Trump spoke with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the first time, Vice President JD Vance visited a U.S. military base in Greenland as the administration pushes for a takeover of the island territory and investors dumped stocks amid tariff turmoil. CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Jo Ling Kent have the latest.