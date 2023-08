Breaking down PACs, super PACs and if they can pay for legal fees Political action committees, known as PACs, provide candidates with a loophole for donor limits. Mid-year filings from those PACs for this election cycle are bringing more insight into how presidential campaign funds are being spent. Donald Trump's Save America PAC, for instance, spent tens of millions of dollars covering legal fees for the former president and his aides. CBS News political director Fin Gómez reports.