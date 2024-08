Breaking down Middle East tensions as more cease-fire talks loom A new round of cease-fire negotiations are scheduled to begin Thursday, despite Hamas leaders skipping the talks. Iran has vowed to attack Israel in retaliation for the death of a Hamas leader, but it says a potential cease-fire could delay that strike. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from Tel Aviv, and Dan Byman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International studies, joins to discuss more.