Breaking down the Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr. hearings Three Trump administration picks faced confirmation hearings Thursday on Capitol Hill: Kash Patel for FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard as the head of national intelligence and Health and Human Services secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kadia Goba, politics reporter for Semafor, and Dan Klaidman, CBS News investigative reporter, join "America Decides" with analysis.