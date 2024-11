Breaking down Biden's remarks on the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal President Biden announced Tuesday that Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire deal after a year of violence. Mr. Biden said fighting will end across the Israel-Lebanon border at 4 a.m. local time Wednesday. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata and Scott MacFarlane have the latest. Plus, retired Marine Col. Mark Cancian joins with analysis.