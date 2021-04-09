Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller talk new movie "Burnt," Hollywood pay gap The duo starred in "American Sniper" where Cooper played Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and Miller played his wife. Now, in their new movie, Cooper portrays a hotheaded chef who is looking to resurrect his career and earn his third Michelin star. He seeks help from a talented sous chef, played by Miller. Cooper and Miller join "CBS This Morning" to discuss memorable moments from their latest collaboration and the gender pay disparity in Hollywood.