Live

Watch CBSN Live

Bracing for Tropical Storm Cindy

Millions of Americans are in the path of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and damaging winds as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches the Gulf Coast. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins CBSN from New Orleans with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.