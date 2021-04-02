Live

Watch CBSN Live

Boy to George Lucas: "Let Jedis marry"

Seven-year-old Colin wants to become a Jedi Knight, but when he found out they couldn’t marry he got upset and wrote George Lucas a letter. A few weeks later, he received a reply in the mail. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.