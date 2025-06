Boulder mall attack suspect used makeshift flamethrower, Molotov cocktails, FBI says A man is in custody after apparently targeting a group of marchers at a mall in Boulder, Colorado. The demonstrators were there in support of the Oct. 7 Israeli hostages when 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly attacked them with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, the FBI said. CBS News' Naomi Ruchim has the latest, and Rodney Harrison, a former chief of department at the New York City Police Department, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more analysis.