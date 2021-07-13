Border Patrol Chief: Cartels recruiting American teens to smuggle migrants across border U.S. and Mexican authorities have announced an initiative to find and arrest their top 10 most wanted criminals along the border. CBS News Homeland Security and justice reporter Nicole Sganga spoke exclusively with the U.S. Border Patrol sector chief for El Paso about what this partnership means, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement's job and what they're doing to keep American teens from working with cartels to smuggle migrants across the border.