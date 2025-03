Border businesses experiencing "uncertainty, chaos" over tariffs, CEO says Mexico said it will announce retaliatory measures to President Trump's tariffs this Sunday. The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on both Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, with the exception of the auto manufacturing industry for one month. Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance, an independent economic development and policy advocacy organization, joins "The Daily Report" to discuss the impact on the borderlands region.