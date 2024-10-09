Watch CBS News

Book reveals details about relationship between Trump and Putin

In the book "War," veteran journalist Bob Woodard cites a Trump aide that says there were as many as seven phone calls between former President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin in the period since Trump left the White House in 2021. It also claims Trump allegedly secretly sent COVID tests to Putin even though they were in short supply. The former president denied the claims while Vice President Kamala Harris criticized her opponent.
