Bomb-sniffing dogs are helping to speed up security lines The U.S. bomb sniffing dogs spiked after the 9/11 attacks - there are currently about 1,000 working in the U.S. The K-9s are specially selected, trained for nearly a year, and then serve for about 8 years. The demand around the world has increased, U.S. law enforcement has seen the market for available dogs tighten. Kris Van Cleave has more.