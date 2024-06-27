Bolivian president confronted rebel military general during apparent coup attempt Thursday's apparent coup attempt in Bolivia came to a head after President Luis Arce confronted the rebel military general leading the rebellion and ordered him to stand down. The armored vehicles and troops that had marched to the presidential palace then retreated, with the general and other senior officers later arrested. Angus McNelly, senior lecturer in international relations at the University of Greenwich and author of "Now We Are in Power: The Politics of Passive Revolution in 21st Century Bolivia," joined CBS News to discuss what happened.