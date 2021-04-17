Live

Bob Schieffer on an unusual campaign season

CBS News' Bob Schieffer has covered 13 presidential elections -- but none quite like this one. He shares his thoughts on the often surprising and unpredictable nature of the 2016 presidential campaigns.
