Bob Schieffer interviews U.K. PM David Cameron

British Prime Minister David Cameron discusses the current terror threats to Europe with CBS News' Bob Schieffer. Cameron remarks on Islamist terrorism and how it is a perversion of religion, and discusses the new home bases of terrorism.
