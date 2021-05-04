Bob Odenkirk on his "complicated" character in "Better Call Saul" Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk is known for his role as lawyer Saul Goodman on AMC's "Breaking Bad." He continues that role in the show's prequel, "Better Call Saul," which has earned nine primetime Emmy nominations for its third season. Odenkirk joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his character's struggle to maintain his law practice while transforming into a shady attorney and bringing his comedic chops to drama.