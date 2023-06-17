Juneteenth Events
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school
"Mass killers practice at home": How domestic violence and mass shootings are linked
King Charles III celebrates first Trooping the Colour as monarch
Blinken to raise cases of wrongfully detained Americans with Chinese
Ecuadoran woman who knocked on coffin during her own wake has died
WVU men's basketball coach Bob Huggins charged with DUI
At least 17 injured after Baltimore bus strikes 2 cars, crashes into building
Tori Bowie's death highlights maternal mortality rate for Black women
Patriots player arrested at airport after 2 loaded guns found in luggage
Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of DUI
West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh on suspicion of drunken driving Friday night. Last month, Huggins was suspended for several games for using a homophobic slur during an interview.
