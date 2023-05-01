Watch CBS News

Bluesky app emerging as alternative to Twitter

As a growing number of Twitter users become frustrated with changes to the social media service, an alternative is on the rise. Sheera Frenkel, a technology reporter for the New York Times, explains the appeal of Bluesky.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.