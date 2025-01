Blinken says Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks are in homestretch Israel has vowed to catch the perpetrators after gunmen killed three people and wounded seven others in an attack on a bus carrying Israelis in the West Bank. It comes as outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he maintains hope that a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas could be reached in the near future. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has the latest.