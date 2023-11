Blinken in Japan for G7 talks on Israel-Hamas war, Ukraine U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Japan as he and his G7 counterparts kick off two days of diplomatic talks, which will include an appeal for unity on the Israel-Hamas war. Blinken spoke earlier Tuesday about the importance of the ongoing partnership between the U.S., Japan and South Korea. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.