Black people share their experiences of racial bias in health care Thousands of people of color have shared their own accounts on social media of doctors dismissing their pain or making racist remarks, or of having near-death experiences because physicians did not give proper treatment. One woman told CBS News, "I have to be the angry loud Black woman making a scene for you to do something. ...I used to want to avoid that, but when it comes down to my health, I'd rather you be uncomfortable and me not be dead."