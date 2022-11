Black Panther sequel in theaters Friday pays tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman The sequel to the 2018 Marvel superhero film "Black Panther" is in theaters now. "Wakanda Forever" focuses on how the fictional African nation deals with the death of its king and superhero Black Panther following the real-life death of actor Chadwick Boseman. Erik Davis, director of editorial and social at Fandango. joins CBS News to discuss the film.