Bill Gates on threats to global health progress, why DACA should be top priority Thanks in part to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, global childhood mortality has dropped by more than 55 percent since 1990. But in a new report, the Gates warn that future progress is in jeopardy because there is "more doubt than usual about the world's commitment to development." Bill Gates joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the report's findings, the frontier of artificial intelligence, why he feels bad about ctrl-alt-delete, and how improving U.S. education can be harder than improving global health.