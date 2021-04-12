Live

Bill Cosby arraigned on sexual assault charges

Following months of accusations, Bill Cosby was arraigned on sex assault charges Wednesday. The charges stemmed from an alleged 2004 incident. Jericka Duncan reports from the Pennsylvania courthouse where the 78-year-old comedian was arraigned.
