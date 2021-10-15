Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Capitol Police officer charged with obstruction in January 6 riot
Fatal stabbing of U.K. lawmaker declared a terrorist incident by police
Bill Clinton to remain in hospital overnight for treatment of infection
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, lawyer says
FDA advisers back Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots
Chicago police union boss urges officers to defy COVID vaccine mandate
Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says
Justice Department to ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law
Wreck of iconic military ship found, ending "decades-long mystery"
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Bill Clinton hospitalized for infection
Former President Bill Clinton's condition is improving after he was hospitalized for an infection. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Mr. Clinton and the former president is "doing well." Lilia Luciano has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On