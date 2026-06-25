Bill Cassidy on why he changed his war powers vote, heated Trump meeting Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said he changed his support for a Democratic-led measure aimed at restricting President Trump's war powers in Iran after he secured a briefing from Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff by passing him a note during the heated meeting with the president. "Steve, I would consider changing my vote, but I've been voting yes because I've not been briefed," Cassidy recalled writing in the note in an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that airs Sunday.