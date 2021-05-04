Live

Watch CBSN Live

Big Ben goes silent for major restoration project

On Aug. 21, 2017, the bongs of the iconic bell Big Ben will be stopped. The bell will undergo a $38 million conservation project that includes repair of Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben and its clock.
