Biden's family encourages him to stay in race, Democrats close ranks after debate A new poll from CBS News has found that 72% of registered voters don't think President Biden should be running for reelection after last week's debate against former President Donald Trump, but Biden's campaign appears set to soldier on. Over the weekend, prominent Democrats voiced their support for the president while Biden's family pushed for him to stay in the race. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.